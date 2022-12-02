Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0274 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $20.99 million and $1.35 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr's genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr's total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Streamr's official website is streamr.network. Streamr's official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

