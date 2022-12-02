Strike (STRK) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $11.69 or 0.00068681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $40.43 million and $2.18 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,460,134 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

