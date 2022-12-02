Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($61.86) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($42.99) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($47.42) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.7 %

ETR:SAX traded up €1.20 ($1.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €45.00 ($46.39). 90,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €34.44 ($35.51) and a 12-month high of €72.35 ($74.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

