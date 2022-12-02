Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Update

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker by 35.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

SYK traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,354. The company has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.62 and a 200-day moving average of $214.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

