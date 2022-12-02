Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Purchases $45,500.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,171,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,465.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stryve Foods Price Performance
Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $5.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
Featured Stories
