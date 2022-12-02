Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Purchases $45,500.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,171,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,465.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,259,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 445,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

