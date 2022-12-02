Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) vs. Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Financial Survey

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summit Hotel Properties and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Elme Communities 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.16%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Elme Communities.

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Elme Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.53 -$65.57 million ($0.20) -42.90 Elme Communities $169.15 million 10.15 $16.38 million ($0.39) -50.31

Elme Communities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Hotel Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elme Communities pays out -174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Elme Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -0.66% -0.30% -0.14% Elme Communities -17.19% -2.61% -1.80%

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Elme Communities on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

