Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 702,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Sunoco by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.