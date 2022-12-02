Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 702,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Sunoco Price Performance
SUN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40.
Sunoco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunoco (SUN)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.