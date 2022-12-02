SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $21.79 Average PT from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.79.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
SPWR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
