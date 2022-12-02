Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $59,174.16 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RUN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. 4,898,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 2.19. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $884,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $3,034,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

