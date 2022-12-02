Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.26). Approximately 3,665,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,057,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.24).
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 959.09.
In related news, insider Vincent Prior acquired 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £20,003.37 ($23,930.34).
Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
