Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.26). Approximately 3,665,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,057,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.24).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 959.09.

Supermarket Income REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.82%.

In related news, insider Vincent Prior acquired 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £20,003.37 ($23,930.34).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.