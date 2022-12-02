Sweat Economy Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $45.38 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,902,962,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,467,665,706 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

