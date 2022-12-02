SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) is M3F Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. SWK accounts for approximately 3.7% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SWK worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SWK by 173.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 342,222 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in SWK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,000,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SWK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on SWK to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

SWKH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,027. SWK Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $247.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.26.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

