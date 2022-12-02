Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $357.84 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.79.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

