Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,453 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Synopsys worth $68,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.67.

Synopsys Stock Down 3.3 %

Synopsys stock traded down $11.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,094. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.09 and a 200-day moving average of $321.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

