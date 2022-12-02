Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 182.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 2.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

