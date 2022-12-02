T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.09% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

