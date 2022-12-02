Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.81. 60,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,109,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBLA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $7,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 1,891.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.