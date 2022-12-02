Tacita Capital Inc Boosts Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 1,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,492. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -45.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

