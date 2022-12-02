Tacita Capital Inc Purchases 18,490 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1,926.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 86,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.