Tacita Capital Inc Purchases 6,833 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up about 1.6% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fortis by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Fortis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

