Tacita Capital Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.64. 12,935,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

