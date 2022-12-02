Tacita Capital Inc Sells 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

Broadcom stock traded down $11.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $539.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,840. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.