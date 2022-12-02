Tacita Capital Inc Sells 27,575 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,575 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 813,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,702,000 after purchasing an additional 267,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 756.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 219,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 193,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,755. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

