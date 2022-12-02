Tacita Capital Inc Sells 325 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $40.58. 61,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,743. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

