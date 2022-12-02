Tacita Capital Inc Sells 6,930 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 284,980 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 313,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,649. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

