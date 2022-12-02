Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 750.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 2.9% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. 18,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -967.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

