Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $106.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -967.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $182.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

