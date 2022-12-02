TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

TAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 8.4 %

About TAL Education Group

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.10. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.