Talkspace (TALK) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talkspace and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.60 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.90

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talkspace and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Talkspace currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 82.43%. Given Talkspace’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Talkspace peers beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

