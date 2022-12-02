Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.60. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 21,134 shares.
Tapinator Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.
About Tapinator
Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.
