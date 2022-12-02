Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.46% of Target worth $956,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

TGT opened at $165.03 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

