Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) General Counsel Bryan Wahl Sells 1,183 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $19,519.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,837,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 822,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

