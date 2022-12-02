Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Stock Holdings Cut by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 499,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 24,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.14.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

