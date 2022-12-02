TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 133,876 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 1.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of TC Energy worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,739,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,128,000 after purchasing an additional 418,637 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 96,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.