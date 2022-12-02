TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRP stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

