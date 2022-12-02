Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $108.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

