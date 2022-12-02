Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.62 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Allstate by 182.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 39.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 905.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 540,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,930,000 after purchasing an additional 487,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average is $126.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

