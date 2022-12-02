Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

