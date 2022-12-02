Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 238,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI opened at $75.19 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.