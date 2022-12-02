Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 13,007 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

TTWO stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

