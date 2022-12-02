Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,371 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

