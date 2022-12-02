Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,607 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $389.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $693.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

