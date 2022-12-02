Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,936 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $172.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.