Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.01 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -92.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

