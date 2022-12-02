Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.