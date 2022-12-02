Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tecogen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 3,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.80.
Tecogen Company Profile
