TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 1,143,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,002. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 1,799.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,800,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TEGNA by 2,260.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,205,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after buying an additional 2,112,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TEGNA by 3,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after buying an additional 1,377,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

