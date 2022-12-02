Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 40,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,694. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

