Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 40,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,694. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
