Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target to $14.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

LE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Price Performance

LE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 851,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 32.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.