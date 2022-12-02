Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target to $14.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.
LE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.
LE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 851,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.61.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 32.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
