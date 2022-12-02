TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Increased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 116.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,747. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

